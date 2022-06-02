NCRIB, LLTC adopt sports ss strategy to deepen insurance



The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has entered into partnership with Lagos Lawn Tennis Club (LLTC) to use sports as a campaign strategy to to promote insurance.



The Council’s President, Mr Rotimi Edu, on Wednesday in Lagos said the two organisations have mapped out modalities to engage all lovers of sports to subscribe to insurance, especially the compulsory insurances.



The president said that the council would leverage LLTC to organise a lawn tennis tournament on June 18 and June 19, as part of its 60th anniversary and dole out mouth-watering prizes to all participants.



According to him, the two-day day tournament will be an annual event and will cut across the entire insurance industry.



He explained that the council was hopeful that the collaboration would increase the percentage of Nigerians who were insured and also the industry’s contributions to the nation’s gross domestic products (GDP).



“This collaboration will also birth a more cohesive relationship among the insurance operators and other stakeholders, thereby increasing the awareness of insurance in our society.



“Nigerians are lovers of sports. We are expecting no fewer than 2,500 spectators, including students at all levels.



He said that the council had extended invitation to underwriting firms and insurance brokers as well as other participants who were expected to register at the NCRIB secretariat.



Also speaking, President of LLTC, Mr Kolade Olutekunbi, expressed the club’s readiness to work with NCRIB and make available its facilities for the benefits of all participants.



Olutekunbi said that preparation toward a hitch-free activities for the tournament had begun, adding that the club had postponed all the activities slated for the period to host the council.

