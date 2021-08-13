NCS launches investigation into death of 8 in Jibiya

The Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), has directed that a holistic investigation be conducted into the remote cause of the accident involving officers of the service Tuesday, in Jibiya, a border town in Katsina state.

Though the service had attributed the accident involving its vehicle that led to the death of eight persons in Jibiya, Katsina state, Tuesday, to mechanical rather human failure, Ali has insisted on comprehensive details of the incident as well as how to prevent a repeat of similar incident.

The service in a statement signed by its public relations officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, said as a responsible government agency, the service has been mindful of the duty of care imposed upon it to ensure the safety of Nigerians.

Regretting the accident, which he said was caused by brake failure, Attah noted that despite the service’s efforts to ensure optimal efficiency in the delivery of its mandate, unexpected mechanical and other non-human factors have sometimes hindered its smooth operation.

“Unfortunately, our efficiency is sometimes undermined by unanticipated failures in our equipment as in this case which was caused by brake failure resulting in the death of Eight (8) fellow Nigerians and injuries to others at the border town of Jibiya, Katsina State ”.

The reports said some customs officers in a Hilux vehicle while chasing some smugglers had rammed into a group of persons in Jibiya killing seven persons on the spot while one died later and some others sustained injuries. The vehicle was also reportedly set ablaze by angry citizens.

Parts of the statement reads: “Nigeria Customs Service shares in the pains of losing these compatriots and extends heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of the deceased, Government and the people of Katsina State.

“The Service is doing all it takes to get the best treatment possible for the injured and will do what it can to ameliorate the pains of those who lost their loved ones.”