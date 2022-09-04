NCWD DG, others laud Ene Obi’s exemplary activism style

Director-General of the National Council for Women Development (NCWD) Asabe Vilita Bashir, has lauded the activism style of the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs Ene Obi as she turned 60 years.

Bashir made the commendation in Abuja at the weekend during the 60th birthday celebration organised by ActionAid in collaboration with Nigeria Gender Champions tagged “Celebrating Ene Obi: An Iconic Woman, Gender Advocate and Great Activist.”

According to Bashir, Ene Obi is a quintessential human rights defender, passionate about the development of all especially the less privileged in the society.

“Ene Obi is a woman who fights for the the rights of the less privileged in the society and should be emulated by all.

“We wish her long life and prosperity. The whole women of Nigeria celebrate her because she has touched lives across Nigeria and even outside Nigeria. This is a woman that the whole women of the world should celebrate,” she said.

“She is celebrated globally. I’m so proud of her because of her support to women. She has been a pillar to womenfolk,” she added.

Similarly, Mr. Otive Igbuzor, Chief of Staff to Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege described Obi as a wonderful personality.

“She is very compassionate person who gives a lot of support to people especially the weak and the vulnerable and she is so commited to a better society.

“That is why she found a good home in ActionAid an organisation dedicated to eradicating poverty and injustice. Her proficiency in fighting for justice, equity and fighting for the poor is exemplary.”

Igbuzor, who is also a former Country Director ActionAid and Executive Director African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, decried the marginalisation of women in Nigeria.

“Historically, women have been marginalised in Nigeria not only in Nigeria but across the world women have been marginalised.

“We will continue to struggle for a better society; for better condition for women and for better condition for the poor.”

One of the friends of the celebrator, Mrs Moji Makanjuola, Chief Executive of International Society of Media and Public Health wished her so many more years of active service to what she does best.

“She resonates with the aspiration of women across board. I wish her more strength, good health and more wisdom as she continues to navigate this space that we are yet to cover.”

On the rising cases of violence against women, Makanjuola said “it breaks my heart each time that one gets to know a woman is abused.

“Even these days’ boys are being violated. I think the media has a big role to play in this. Often times we focus on the victims, survivors, it is about time we focus on the perpetrators,” she said.

“If you find the perpetrator or something is happening, say something. Because it goes beyond the physical. It often affects victims or survivors for life.

“So we need to start speaking loudly to the perpetrators. Thank God we have the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP).

“We need to start speaking for the implementation of this law so that the perpetrators don’t get away with the crime against women.

On 2023 general elections, Makanjuola said that with the pre-events to the election, “women of course are undermined as usual.

“Let’s support the man who will support us. Support the party that supports women as an integral part of development, support the presidential candidate that supports women as partners in progress.

“Until of course we do that deliberately, we have rules and regulations, the 35 per cent affirmative action for elective position was not honoured so at least, we should be accorded appointive positions.”

For the celebrator, Obi, who was so joyful said “I feel really happy. People are watching the commitment, the sacrifices that is being made and people are acknowledging what can and we will leave the stage better.

“With this I see the younger ones bracing up to the aspiration and I think that I will along with others, leave the stage better.”

The country director, however, appealed to Nigerians to stand “upright for Nigeria.

“This country is one of the greatest countries in the world and believe it will be great again. I believe that certain elements will come in a way nobody will believe but things will become better.”

On the gender bills rejected by the National Assembly, Obi said that ActionAid was reorganising.

“We want the politicians to look at the bills again and make it right. Because women represent about 50 per cent of the population and they cannot push them aside.

“You have some houses of assembly where there is no woman. It is not only to have inclusion of women but also have people with disability in the helms of affairs in this country. We need to identify diversity and be able to live it,” Obi said.

