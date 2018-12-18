NCWS congratulates president Buhari @76

The National Council of Women’s Societies, Nigeria (NCWS) on Tuesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 76th birthday.

The President of NCWS, Mrs Gloria Laraba Shoda (mni) gave the congratulation in a statement in Abuja.

According to her, on behalf of all Nigeria women, we congratulate our president and father of the nation on this very special day in his life.

”We congratulate you on all your achievements in your life and particularly for your humility, deep sense of honesty and faith you have shown in the various aspects of governance, politics and democracy as our President.”

” Your commitment to the nation and exemplary leadership style is not only worthy of emulation but equally inspiring for the next generation.

”Your commitment to the ideals of good governance, accountability, and probity have rekindled the hope of Nigerians for the country.

