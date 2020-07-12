NCWS expresses concern over ghost workers in Bauchi



Bauchi state chapter of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS) has lamented the proliferation of ghost workers on the payroll of the state urging the government to fish them out in order to avoid wasting its lean resources.



The chairperson of the society Barrister Shafa’u Ladan made the lamentation over the weekend during a rally organized by the group in collaboration with the office of the state first lady Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed as part of activities marking the African anti corruption day.



She said it is an act of corruption for some civil servants to be collecting multiple salaries when teeming other citizens are jobless.



“It is really disheartening and sad to be faced with challenges associated with ghosts workers phenomenon. How can someone be collecting multiple salaries at the detriment of so many citizens of the state? Even with the lean resources of government, payroll kept swelling up due to proliferation of ghosts workers.



“There are so many qualified citizens of Bauchi state that need to be employed by the state government, but a large chunk of the state’s funds goes into paying these unscrupulous elements in the form of ghost workers. Until this ugly challenge is mitigated, it is not likely that government may lift embargo on employment”. She decried.



Shafa’u appealed to women groups to continue to advocate for a society that is free of corruption and raise their voices against gender based violence in any form.



“Such campaigns will go a long way in drumming up support for efficiency, transparency and accountability in governance. It is a clarion call that must be answered by all, to ensure a just society that would be the pride of future generations” she added.

