NCWS tasks women on 2018 International Women Summit

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) on Thursday said the 2018 International Women Development Summit would expose and showcase indigenous products and services to the world.

The National President of the council, Mrs Gloria Shoda, told newsmen in Abuja that women within and outside FCT should take advantage of the programme by participating actively.

Shoda said that the women participation would help to showcase indigenous products and services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day summit is convened by Prime Unique Women Initiative, an NGO, and powered by Skyehigh Security Safety and Skills in conjunction with the NCWS.

Shoda said the event has been slated for Nov. 26 to Nov. 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president said that the event was designed to create awareness on government policy as it concerns women, children, family and personal security.

Shoda described women as the fulcrum of micro and small entreprises in the Nigerian economy and Africa in general.

According to her, the summit thus takes cognisance of the various challenges faced by Nigerian women in the areas of business, investment, security, socio-economic growth and sustainability.

Solutions would be proffered to mitigate these problems, she said.

The Convener of the summit, Dr Folake Yobah of the Prime Unique Women Initiative, an NGO, said the organisers and their partners have strategically put together successful local and international resource persons, entrepreneurs and professionals from the public and private sectors.

Yobah assured that the resource persons would bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear for immense benefit of participants and stakeholders.

She said the summit is themed: ‘Strategic Women Development for Sustainable National Growth and Security.’

