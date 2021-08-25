NDA attack: DHQ sets up board of enquiry, to sanction personnel found culpable

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Wednesday said it has constituted a board of enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate cause of the breach of security that led to bandits attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The DHQ said the reason for the Board was to sanction any personnel found culpable and also prevent future occurrence.

Blueprint report that armed in the early hours of Tuesday attacked officers’ residential quarters at the NDA leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of 1 other officer.

A statement by Director Defence Information Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr also debunked reports by The Cable, that personnel on duty at the NDA CCTV monitoring room were sleeping when bandits attacked .

The statement reads, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) have been drawn to a news publication by Cable online news media claiming that personnel on duty at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) CCTV monitoring room were sleeping when bandits attacked the officers’ residential quarters leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of 1 other officer.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that the allegation is untrue and hence challenge the Cable Online to publish forthwith a verifiable proof of personnel sleeping during the incident.

“It is therefore imperative to caution the Cable Online media to guide against being used as a propaganda tool by enemies of our dear country. The Cable Online should not consciously or unconsciously collaborate with these unscrupulous elements to spread unverified stories on the unfortunate event that occurred at NDA Kaduna while tarnishing the good image and reputation of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in the eyes of the civil populace.

“It is perhaps important to mention that the AFN as a professional force consist of highly trained personnel who are dedicated to their duties of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Let me use this opportunity, to reiterate that the NDA authorities, acting on the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff has constituted a board of enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate cause(s) of the breach of security with a view to sanction any personnel found culpable and also prevent future occurrence.

“Let me also assure that we shall continue to update the general public as events unfold as we are all aware the search and rescue of the abducted officer is still on. Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue with it’s operations to ensure all those involved in the dastardly act are brought to justice.”