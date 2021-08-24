NDA attack: Nigerian security on reverse gear – ACF





Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed shock over the invasion of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by bandits who killed two military officers, injured one other and kidnapped another officer.



ACF lamented that invasion and desecration of the factory where all Nigerian military officers are produced, is an indication that Nigeria’s national security system is running on reverse gear, a trend, which it noted, needed to be bucked immediately if the country was to move ahead.



Speaking in a statement issued in Kaduna in the aftermath of the attack, ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said, the founding fathers of Northern Nigeria who brought NDA to Kaduna, did not bring it for the present generation to hand it over to bandits.

“The ACF first and foremost commemorates with the families of those who lost their lives during today’s (Tuesday’s) attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy. These gallant men have paid the supreme price for Nigeria, their motherland. We hope their sacrifices are not in vain.



“The Forum is praying that the abducted officer will be rescued and the criminals who abducted him brought to book.

“The latest security breach is another embarrassment to the ACF. The NDA is a proud monument of the efforts of the first generation of Northerners who fought hard to bring development to the North; the likes of Muhammadu Ribadu, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Sir Ahmadu Bello who brought the Institution to Kaduna.



“They did not bring it here for our generation to hand it over to bandits or whatever we call them. This is an institution that is not only a pride of the North but a pride of Nigeria. Many African countries train their military officers here.

“It is really sad that ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national and international repute, outwit the security system and men there, kill officers and take one away to an unknown destination.



“We of the ACF are particularly sad because Kaduna is our home not only because our headquarters is located here but for a long time even after the split of our Northern Region, Kaduna remained home to all Northerners.

“The NDA is a proud reminder of the achievements of our fathers. Is that how our present generation of Northerners will seat and watch as these legacies are destroyed?

“We of the ACF have said it again and again that there is everything seriously wrong with the management of our security. The other day a Nigerian Airforce fighter aircraft was shot down by the so called bandits.



“Today the factory where all Nigerian military officers are produced has been invaded and desecrated. What else do we need to show that our national security system is running on reverse gear?” ACF queried.