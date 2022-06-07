NDA, DG congratulates Tinubu, commends delegates for making ‘right decision’

The Director General of one of the leading support group for the Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition, Nigeria Diaspora For Asiwaju (NDA), Dr. Lee Akin Badeji, Thursday, congratulated their principal after emerging as the ruling All Progressives Congress party’s presidential flagbearer.

Badeji in a congratulatory message penned down to Tinubu stated that the victory is a well-deserved one and a pointer that delegates knows the right direction for Nigeria’s Democracy.

He said, “I am excited to see my leader and mentor emerge as the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress in the just concluded presidential primary election.

“No doubt, your years of sacrifice gave you an absolute majority of votes cast by delegates which is only a testament to the fact that you have largely earned the respect and trust of many people.

“ your victory today is predicated on God Almighty who you have always acknowledged as your source and also the goodwill you have built over the years in both the private and public sectors.

“Some of us who enjoy the privilege of beings close to you can attest to the fact that you are adequately prepared for the daunting task ahead, having garnered hands-on experience in contemporary governance.

“This victory is such a sweet one and remains proof of your outstanding features and enviable characteristics. I congratulate you sir while wishing you well in the 2023 presidential election.”

