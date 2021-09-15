NDA invasion: Commandant presents report to Reps

The Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Ibrahim Yusuf, has presented report of the August 24 attack on the institution to the House of Representatives Committee on Defence.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Babajimi Benson, on Tuesday, said the report would shed more light on the dastardly incident.

Although the actual exercise was behind closed doors, Benson said they expected to receive updates on efforts to rescue an officer who was abducted in the incident, as well as measures put in place to deter another occurrence.

The commandant noted that efforts were in top gear to rescue the abducted officer and ensure such never happens again.

He disclosed that he would be travelling to Owerri, Imo state, after presenting the report for the burial of one of the officers who was killed in the incident.

He said, “I assumed command of the academy on the 9th of July this year and barely six weeks later this unfortunate incident occurred. I am really delighted to be given this opportunity to be here to shed light about the occurrence and perhaps more importantly the ongoing efforts we are making to recover the abducted officers. And also measures the academy is currently embarking on to ensure that this not ever occur again.”