NDA: The unanswered question

The recent attack of the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna that led to the death of two innocent security personnel and abduction of an officer is totally reprehensible.

Not a few Nigerians were shocked by the development while many others are in a dilemma as to its possibility given the heavy security within and outside the vicinity 24hours.

Unfortunately, those who are responsible for safeguarding the lives and property of citizens are falling victims of this senseless act. The big question is, if the security agents are falling victims, what is the fate of ordinary citizens when it comes to security issues?

However, in a country like Nigeria where insecurity is getting out of hand, the security agents are not safe, the military strategy is completely vulnerable.

The mighty NDA attacked, what else is left? Of all the security personnel, intelligence unit, weapons, among others, if the defence academy could be so easily attacked, I repeat myself, then the Nigerian military has a question mark.

The situation is precariously getting worse. Nigerians never expected this even in our dreams. That is to say the Nigerian government and its security agents can’t defend the integrity of the nation in case of external invasion.

On this basis, I suggest a thorough investigation should be carried out to ascertain the truth of this attack because some Nigerians are of the opinion that the attack was planned.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,

Toro, Bauchi state