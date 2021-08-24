NDA: Troops go after bandits as military vow to rescue kidnapped Officer

After bandits invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), located at Afaka permanent site of the institution and killed two personnel with the abduction of another officer on Tuesday morning in Kaduna state, the Military are currently trailing the dare-devil terrorists.

Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, spokesman of the establishment, which is the main institution, for the training of the elite corps of the Nigerian military – army, navy and air force, confirmed that its personnel, had commenced an intense manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators of the high crime.

The pursuit is being done in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna, Jajira, said in a statement, shortly after the news broke, adding that the search was being carried out within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

The statement, read: “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

“During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.”

