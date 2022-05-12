NDDC committed to safety, security of staff – Director 

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says securing the security and safety of its staff is crucial as this will bolster their efforts in ensuring maximu productivity.

The Director of Administration, Dr Charles Akpan, stated Thursday at the end of a three-day in-house staff capacity building for drivers, security and technical staff at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, saying security personnel must continually upgrade their skills to ensure a secure and safe environment for work.

According to him, these are necessary ingredients for the success of development programmes, stressing that: “The security department has been doing well and has not been found wanting. Having sharpened these skills through this training, the sky will be their stepping stone.

“It has been an interesting training and it is what our staff need. I am sure they have been yearning for it over the years. Now that we have started this, I can assure you that it is going to be a yearly exercise.”

The director said he was confident that the training would improve the technical skills of the staff to enhance efficiency in the discharge of their duties, adding: “We will ensure that the skills learnt will be put into practice.”

Earlier in his presentation, a security expert, Dr. Samuel Job, underscored the importance of good communication skills in providing security.

He noted that “Security guards must always exercise extreme caution in what they say and how they say it. Comments meant as light-headed remarks amongst colleagues using two-way radios can be overheard by others and either taken out of context or reflect badly on the security staff.

“It is also important that security guards when giving information to any one, give only precise details and avoid exaggeration.”

