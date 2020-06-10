NDDC controversy: Group calls for probe of 500 projects allegedly inserted into 2019 budget



A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Niger Delta Activists and Excellent Leadership Foundation, on Wednesday called for an immediate probe of 500 projects which were allegedly inserted into the 2019 budget by federal lawmakers.

The group noted that the sudden speed which the National Assembly wants to carry out the probe of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was suspicious, and a ploy to arm-twist Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei the acting managing director and his colleagues.Addressing newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, the National Coordinator of the group, Chief Izzi Yakiah, alleged that Senator Peter Nwabueze, chairman National Assembly house committee on NDDC was arm-twisting the interim management committee, and prevented it from conducting a forensic audit that was bound to expose a N3.6 billion contract that was fraudulently awarded to a Senator in the 11 phoney companies.

It declared that it would mobilise stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to rally round Prof Pondei-led IMC and halt the continued blackmail and distraction in a bid to prevent a forensic audit of the NDDC.

The group commended the NDDC management for effectively collaborating with the Ministry of the Niger Delta to complete the NDDC secretariat after 23 years of construction.The group however, accused the National Assembly house committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of attempting to probe the newly constituted IMC of the commission in a bid to cover up a N3.6 billion fraud linked to some serving Senators

The group also alleged that the National Assembly committees on NDDC have been lopsided in discharging their oversight functions.

He said, “The National Assembly Committees on NDDC has not been thorough and diligent in the discharge of their oversight functions, hence the President, Muhammad Buhari, ordered a forensic audit of the commission which could possibly indict past administrators and notable politicians, and some present senators who have fed fat on the commission.

“The recent barrage of attacks on NDDC by the National Assembly committees is another unpatriotic journey that has frustrated the 2019 budget of the Commission which expired a few days ago leaving the region without any implemented developmental projects. And a Senator, a member of that Senate committee, who fraudulently got a N3.6 billion contract is about to be exposed, so they are doing everything possible to frustrate the forensic audit.

“It will also surprise Nigerians and the people of the Niger Delta region in particular that the President has not commissioned any project in the region for the past five years because of constant political blackmail, intimidation and harassment of previous and present management set up to manage the commission. The records are there to show,” he disclosed.