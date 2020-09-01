NDDC: Experts call for prosecution of culpable officials

Experts and activists have called for the prosecution of those involved in corruption and financial mismanagement within the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The recommendation was made at the weekend at the launch of a 70-page report on the agency by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ).

The experts condemned this huge financial mismanagement by the NDDC and have called for the prosecution of those found culpable of the corrupt acts.

It would be recalled that PTCIJ through its Natural Resources and Extractives Programme launched a series of investigations into the activities of NDDC in 2019.

The investigation revealed how the abandonment of projects, poor maintenance, diversion of money, among other shady acts, characterised the activities of the NDDC in the Niger-Delta region.

As a follow-up to these investigations and to also drive reform within the NDDC, PTCIJ has launched a 70-page report.

The report highlights the patterns and trends of mismanagement of funds by NDDC and its impact in the Niger-Delta region. It also provides policy recommendations which are important to reform NDDC and make it fulfill its purpose.

Speaking during the launch of the report, Dayo Olaide, the deputy director of MacArthur Foundation, lauded the work of PTCIJ as a trailblazer in its role of using investigative journalism to strengthen citizens’ voice by exposing corruption and influencing public discourse.

“If we don’t have strong media that are speaking out, we are in trouble,” he added.

During the panel discussion on the NDDC probe, Vivian Bellonwu, Head of National Advocacy Centre for Social Action, expressed disappointment over the silence of the anti-corruption agencies in the country.

“We are actually disappointed by the silence of the ICPC and EFCC in this matter concerning the NDDC in the Niger Delta,” she said.

“We have to prosecute and get the money back from a lot of the people who have reallocated funds meant for the public in NDDC,” Tobi Oluwatola said.

Dayo Olaide said, “the NDDC issue is a classic illustration of the resource curse” which can only be solved by strengthening accountability.

“Corruption thrives on institutional failure,” he said.