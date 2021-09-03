NDDC got N6trn in 8 years – FG

The federal government Thursday expressed concerns over 13,777 projects being handled by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying their execution was “substantially compromised.”

The government also said the agency got N6trillion in eight years and maintained 362 bank accounts lacking proper reconciliation.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami said this while receiving the forensic audit report of the NDDC from the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, in Abuja

The AGF said the Buhari administration was concerned about ‘the colossal loss’ caused by uncompleted and unverified development projects in the Niger Delta region, despite releasing about N6trillion to the commission in eight years.

Malami said: “It is on record that between 2001 and 2019, the federal government has approved N3, 375, 735,776,794.93 as budgetary allocation and N2,420,948,894,191.00 as Income from Statutory and Non Statutory Sources, which brings the total figure to the sum of approximately N6 trillion given to the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The federal government is particularly concerned with the colossal loss occasioned by uncompleted and unverified development projects in the Niger Delta region, in spite of the huge resources made available to uplift the living standard of the citizens.

“We have on record over 13,777 projects, the execution of which is substantially compromised. The Federal Government is also concerned with the multitudes of Niger Delta Development Commission’s bank accounts amounting to 362 and lack of proper reconciliation of accounts.”

“The essence of the forensic audit is to ensure probity and accountability in the use of public funds. It is against this background that the federal government will without hesitation strategically implement all aspects of the audit exercise that will promote probity and greater prosperity for the Niger Delta Region and Nigeria as whole,” the AGF explained.

He said the recent Petroleum Industry Act was to “to bring about the prudence and accountability in the Petroleum Sector and to give a sense of participation and ownership to the host communities.”