NDDC: Nothing should happen to Nunieh – Rivers state govt

The Rivers State Government Tuesday warned the various warring parties in the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) to stay clear of the former Managing Director of the Commission, Dr Joi Nunieh .

The state government in a statement issued by its Commissioner for Information and Communication , Paulinus Nsirim, said Nunieh being an indigene of the State , deserved to be protected from any unwarranted attacks from any of the dramatis personae in the NDDC’s fatricidal war.

It specifically called on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.

The Statement titled: ” NDDC Probe: Nothing Should happen to our Daughter”, reads : Rivers State Government has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into.

“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.

“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.

“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.

“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances”.

Dr Nunieh and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs , Senator Godswill Akpabio , have been embroiled in serious battle since last week when investigation on alleged financial recklessness by the Professor Daniel Pondei led IMC of the NDDC was carried out by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee mandated for that purpose .