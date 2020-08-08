NDDC: Nwaoboshi denies diverting N2.5bn

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP Delta North), has debunked allegation of N2.5 billion contract diversion leveled against him by management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Interim Management Committee ( IMC) of the Commission had through a letter purportedly written by Mr Peter Claver Okoro, Esq, from Department of Legal Services of the agency , alleged that Senator Nwaoboshi had to refund N2.5billion to it for contracts diversion .

But Nwaoboshi in a statement issued by his Media aide, Awele Onokwai in Abuja Saturday, said the allegation was unfounded and the purported letter fake.

According to him , the letter said to have been issued on 20th of July , 2020 , has not been delivered to him officially in the month of August and even found to be unsigned .

He said the IMC of the commission was just trying to confuse the public with one allegation of corruption or the other against targetted individuals towards diverting attention from the humongous corruption charges hanging on their necks.

He added that the purported letter is subjudice as there are cases in court already challenging such allegations.

The statement reads in part: “That the matter raised in the purported letter is subjudice as it is already before two law courts of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria, wherein, Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi sued the NDDC, Mr Charles Odili and relevant newspapers for defamation of character.

“The purported letter addressed to the Distinguished Senator Nwaoboshi was written on the 5th of July 2020 and as at today, 8th of August 2020, the letter has not reached him either in person or Office or by substitution.

“The purported letter, unlike any formal letter emanating from a recognized government Ministry, Agency or Department is not signed, therefore, can easily be denied.

“Nowhere in the contents of the purported letter was it stated that the contractor is directly linked to Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

“Nowhere in the purported letter was it stated that the warehouse, where the plastic chairs were domiciled belongs to Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

“The purported letter is absolutely fake as it was not conveyed through the official letter-headed paper of the NDDC – apparently for fear of being sued for divulgence of fake information to the general public.

“We are also not ruling out media urchins who may have been recruited by the desperate members of the IMC of NDDC in an attempt to divert public attention from the humongous corruption charges hanging on their necks.

“Finally, we have always maintained that the IMC of NDDC are bunch of confused men without vision or direction. Initially, the alleged figure was pegged at N3.7Billion only for the confused IMC Team to now come up with a totally different figure of N2.5Billion. Nigerians and the entire world could see the charades clearly. Even through the eyes of Steve Wonder!

“However, if the IMC of NDDC feel they truly have a genuine case against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as contained in the purported letter, we are challenging them to go to the law court or make use of every legal procedure available to them”.