NDDC: Pandemonium as Pondei collapses under probe

The ongoing probe of the finances of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the National Assembly Monday turned awry as the agency’s Managing Director, Professor Kemerbrandikumo Pondei collapsed during a hearing session by the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.

The development caused some moments of pandemonium as officials of both the agency and the lawmakers rushed the NDDC boss to save the situation.

Just last week, the MD staged a walkout from the committee’s hearing which is carrying out the investigation after accusing its Chairman, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo of corruption.

At the previous session, the NDDC boss said Tunji-Ojo was not fit to superintendent over the hearing, and therefore walked out on the lawmakers.

Angered by the conduct, the committee issued a warrant of arrest against him.

But at the resumed hearing Monday where both Pondei and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio were invited, the MD whose turn it was to answer queries from committee members, started developing some strange signs not long after he started making his defence.

It took a dramatic twist when Pondei, rather than responding to the inquiries from the lawmakers, was suddenly seen gasping for breath before subsequently collapsing.

When revived, the committee freed him “to go and take care” of himself.

It was also gathered that after he was resuscitated, the NDDC chief was overheard telling his rescuers that “I fainted and you are pressing my neck, do you want to kill me?”

However, this could not be confirmed by Blueprint as of the time of this report.

Prior to the drama, chairman of the committee, Mr. Tunji-Ojo had rescued himself from presiding over the session, apparently over allegations of graft earlier levelled against him by the acting MD.

N81.5bn spent in 8 months

Shortly before he collapsed, the NDDC boss had told the House committee how two interim management committees of the agency expended N81.5billion in just eight months (October 2019 and May 31, 2020.)

According to him, the expenditure were made in line with the 2019 Appropriation Act of the Commission.

When asked to state the amount generated by the current IMC, Professor Pondei said that a total sum of N72 billion was realised between February and June 2020.

On the budget from which the alleged N1.5 billion spent on COVID-19 palliatives was drawn, he said the sum of N1.32 billion was what was spent on COVID-19 interventions and not N1.5billion as claimed by the committee.

“The amount the IMC used to take care of NDDC staff as COVID-19 palliative was N1.32 billion, not 1.5 billion,” Pondei said.

The lawmakers however expressed dissatisfaction with his explanations, describing the action of the management as extra-budgetary expenditure which was in contravention of the law.

Akpabio takes turn

Taking his turn before the committee, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Akpabio said most of the contracts of the NDDC contracts go to federal lawmakers.

Although the revelation caused some disquiet at the session, but Deputy Chairman of the committee, Mr. Thomas Ereyitomi, who presided in place of Tunji-Ojo, quickly calmed frayed nerves, particularly the lawmakers charging at the minister.

At this point, Akpabio, a former senator and minority leader of the Senate, was asked if he was given the said contract when he was a lawmaker, but said he was not.

At the session, some officials who testified before the committee, including the minister, alleged reckless, unbudgeted and unaccounted spending by past and present officials of the NDDC.

One of such allegations was made by the minister who said: “At a management meeting, some management members were paid N49 million each, and a total of N4.2 billion was withdrawn in a single day.”

PDP slams APC govt

In all of this, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is saying Podei’s collapse during the House committee’s probe further underscored the weight of corruption allegedly bedevilling the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

In a statement Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said: “It was obvious that the embattled NDDC Acting Managing Director collapsed under the weight and shame of overwhelming collective guilt brought on him by the exposure of massive corruption being perpetrated by NDDC officials and APC leaders.

“It is revealing that Pondei could go no further in the face of scathing revelations of direct pillaging of resources meant for the development and welfare of the Niger Delta people, in an unbridled corruption racket, in which the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, also stands accused.”

Ologbondiyan further said it is “curious that Prof. Pondei slumped after lawmakers demanded that he offers explanations on the contentious payment of billions of naira, alleged unbudgeted sums, to certain companies by the NDDC.”

“This is particularly as Nigerians recall that the embattled NDDC boss had, last week, stalled proceedings by challenging the legislators and walking out on the House of Representatives investigative panel.

“The situation in the NDDC is just a tip of the iceberg on the humongous corruption, looting spree and concealments going on in ministries, department and agencies of government being perpetrated by APC leaders and their cronies.

“Our party restates our submission to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Akpabio, as well as disband the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC), if he indeed desires the coordinated probe he ordered to yield any credible results.

“The party urged President Buhari to note that the people of the Niger Delta region, who are being deprived of their welfare, are following the development with keen interest.

“Moreover, the entire nation and indeed the global community are watching the handling of the NDDC as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) fraud saga by the Buhari administration.

“They are watching the unfolding drama, the rigmarole and veneers of concealments by corrupt officials and APC leaders.

“Mr. President must note that the malevolent odour of corruption oozing out of his administration are too odious to be swept under the carpets.”