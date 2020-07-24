NDDC probe: Whither resource control agitations?

The Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC) has been enmeshed in leadership tussle, allegations and counter allegations of corruption leading to a controversial probe by the National Assembly. CHIZOBA OGBECHE, SAMSON BENJAMIN and PAUL OKAH, in this report, examine why the commission has not lived up to expectations despite the huge resources committed to developing the oil-rich region.

Embattled Commission

Efforts by successive governments to tackle the peculiar development challenges in the Niger Delta region date back to 1950, when the Niger Delta Development Board (NDDB) was set up primarily to develop the region and funded with a 15 per cent revenue contribution from the federal government.

It was, however, replaced in 1993 by the Oil Minerals Producing and Development Commission (OMPADEC) and due to failure to achieve its development objectives, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in 1999, scrapped OMPADEC and set up the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC), with a mandate to ensure the sustainable development of the region, a feat the agency has failed to attain due in part due to corruption, poor governance and the lack of accountability.

The current saga

For many months now, the NDDC has been in eye of the storm over alleged corruption allegations, counter allegations, and leadership tussles. The management of the Commission has on many occasions clashed with the National Assembly who try to unravel corruption allegations levelled against it.

Established with the mandate to bridge the infrastructure gaps in Nigeria’s oil-rich delta region, many analysts, including the Minister of the Niger Delta, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, has described the Commission as “a cash cow.”

Failed enterprise

As a result of the criticisms of the operations of the Commission, President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 ordered a forensic audit of the agency from 2001 to 2019, but the probe seems to be generating more controversies than finding a solution to the region’s development challenges occasioned by long years of neglect and corruption.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that despite the huge funds deployed to the Commission, the region has continued to perform below expectations. The speaker said this during the investigative hearing on the Commission’s alleged financial mismanagement. Gbajabiamila, in his remarks, said in the 20 years of existence of the Commission, the people of the region have not benefitted significantly from it.

He said, “In the over two decades that promise has not been kept. Despite its critical importance and the vast sums that have been appropriated by the federal government, the Niger Delta of Nigeria continues to score exceptionally low on many of the major human development indices.

“These statistics reflect the reality of disease and deprivation, lack of opportunity and broken dreams that is the plight of many of our fellow citizens in the region.

“It is, therefore, particularly disturbing and quite frankly, embarrassing that every other news report about the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) seems to centre on escalating allegations of corruption and malfeasance.”

He said the purpose of the investigative hearing “is to ask why the failure persists and to do so with a determination to understand the causes of that failure so that the parliament can act to redeem the NDDC and remove those factors that imperil the Commission’s noble mission.”

“We will examine the allegations of corruption and malfeasance that have dogged the Commission. We will do so with neither fear nor favour, confident in the assurance that we have both a constitutional duty and moral obligation to ensure that the enormous sums of money appropriated to the NDDC over the years are appropriately accounted for by those whose responsibility it has been to manage this important and all too essential public trust.”

The speaker said the success of the investigation will depend on the willingness of the various ‘stakeholders’ in the Commission, within government and in the local communities to cooperate with the committee.

“I encourage all the stakeholders to consider this investigative hearing as a last-ditch effort to save the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and to engage with this committee in a patriotic partnership to break the jinx of underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region.”

The drama at NASS

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives committee probing the alleged misuse of N81 billion by the NDDC witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday, as the Commission’s acting managing director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, slumped during public hearing. The drama unfolded when Apkabio and Prof. Pondei took turns to testify.

Pondei was the first to testify. He mounted the stage and was grilled over alleged extra-budgetary expenditure by the Commission on his leadership. The exercise nearly turned tragic as Pondei suddenly slumped.

Experts react

In a chat with Blueprint Weekend, a governance expert and Board chairman of the Amaka Chiwuike Uba Foundation (ACUF), Dr. Chiwuke Uba, blamed political leaders of Niger Delta for looting resources allocated to the NDDC. He also accused the Commission of elevating politics above the development of the region.

He said, “It is pathetic seeing that an interventionist agency, established by the government to address the neglect, deprivation, and lack of infrastructure development in the Niger Delta, enmeshed in big-time corruption and dance of shame.

“More than N85 billion wasted in less than six months. It is even more heart- wrenching, devastating, disgusting and irreconcilable when it is clear that the very people who complained about the neglect of the region, are superintending over the looting of the funds appropriated for the development of the region. It is inexplicable and unfathomable!”

He said further, “Nevertheless, what is happening in NDDC is a microcosm of what is happening in Nigeria, as a whole. Corruption inhabits Nigeria’s landscape and inhibits most of the development initiatives and programmes in Nigeria. If we beam the searchlight on agencies of governments, you will be shocked at the revelations. Almost all agencies, if not all, in Nigeria both at the national and sub-national levels are stinking with corruption.

“A special-purpose development agency, such as the NDDC, should have been isolated from dirty politics related to the appointment of the Board, Management, and even in the award of contracts for project implementation. Currently, it does appear that politics is elevated above the development needs of the region and that is not acceptable.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case. I would expect the president to suspend or sack the Minister of Niger Delta; disband the Interim Management of NDDC while this probe is ongoing. A properly constituted Board should be established in line with the NDDC establishment Act.

“In addition, whereas the National Assembly is performing their constitutional duties by carrying out the probe, it is evident that the National Assembly lacks the credibility and moral justification to continue with the probe; hence, the need for the government to engage the services of a reputable and internationally recognised auditing firm to carry out a forensic audit of NDDC from inception to date. This is necessary to avoid any interference. The deafening silence from the region is something to worry about, also. I thought the leaders and people of the region would rise up to condemn the revelations from the ongoing probe.

Similarly, the executive director, Global Rights Organisation, Abiodun Baiyewu, said those sabotaging the NDDC were the enemies of the Niger Delta people.

“I think it is becoming clear who the enemies of the Niger Delta people are; chief among them are those who are financially sabotaging the development of the region.

“Unfortunately, those charged with governing and protecting the region’s common wealth are the chief culprits. I think it’s a good thing that their carefully built syndicate is unravelling and that Nigerians can judge for themselves who our common enemies are,” she said.

Exercise in futility?

Meanwhile, experts who spoke with Blueprint Weekend said the probe “will not yield the desired result because both parties have been compromised.”

Baiyewu said, “Forgive me for being cynical, but I don’t think it will yield anything. Already, the speaker has said that Pondei will no longer need to appear before them in one breath, while in another breath, Akpabio is mocking the complicity of the members of the House of Representative in the scandal, as though daring them to indict him. I think they will attempt to drop it, but it is up to Nigerians to demand accountability!”

Also, Dr. Uba said, “In all honesty, I am not expecting any meaningful or major change from the probe. Those that may be found culpable for the rape of the Commission will neither be prosecuted nor convicted, even if they are prosecuted.

“More so, the probe is likely going to die a natural death going by the revelations by Sen. Akpabio. Already, we heard that the speaker of the House of Representatives said the acting managing director will not be appearing before the Committee anymore. It is difficult for corruption to fight corruption. Going by the revelations by Akpabio, the National Assembly lacks moral justification to continue with the probe; hence, it will go the way of the power sector probe. The worst that may happen may be the sacking of Sen. Akpabio as a minister and the disbandment of the IMC of the NDDC.”

Independent probe?

In its view, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of Civil Society Joint Action Against Corruption, has called for an independent probe just as it also called on the National Assembly committee probing the Commission to disassociate from the process. According to the CSOs, NASS is an interested party in the whole process.

In a statement signed on behalf of ten different organisations in Abuja by the coordinator, Network Against Poverty in Africa Campaign (NAPAC), Comrade Samuel Dickson, the CSOs stated that, “The loss of confidence expressed by the Interim Management Committee (IMC), NDDC, people of the Niger Delta and Nigerians is the centre of our concern. Consequently, the above named group comprising ten civil society groups came together to issue a joint press statement on the recent probe initiated by the National Assembly on the activities of NDDC.

“We are of the opinion that the standing committees of the National Assembly, being an interested party in the case, having been accused of corruption, lack morality and public confidence will not do justice to the issues of financial impropriety and other related wrongdoings in the NDDC. Therefore, we hereby demand that it discontinue and excuse itself from the probe.

“Having watched the activities surrounding the probe by both the Senate Committee and House of Representatives Committees on Niger Delta majorly on allegations of financial impropriety and constant exchange of accusations and counter-accusations between the chairmen of the House Committees on NDDC Honourable Olubumi Ojo and the Interim Management Committee (IMC) on NDDC which ranges from: Budget inflation by the National Assembly; Non- payment of claimed contact executed by National Assembly members; undue influence and arm twisting by the Committees on Niger Delta in both the Senate and House of Representatives.”

Further clarifying its stance for an independent probe, the group explained that the call become imperative so as to avoid another witch-hunt and controversy. In the interest of the nation and to disabuse the fear, perceptions, doubt of the public on the on-going probe, we therefore call for immediate stoppage of the said probe by National Assembly and call for an independent panel of enquiry to probe the activities of the immediate IMC of NDDC.

“We want all issues surrounding the mismanaged of funds, non-payment of scholarships, contract scams and budget inflation to be treated holistically.

“We believe this can be done only by an Independent Presidential Probe Panel, where-in all will face the committee and report back to the president, and for relevant anti-corruption agencies to act on. Allowing members of National Assembly to go ahead will not produce the needed result, but rather lead to waste of time and resources and only end up in media trial.”

Way out

However, the convener, Take Back Nigeria Movement, and co-convener, Say No Campaign, Mr. Jaiye Gaskiya, in an interview with Blueprint Weekend, called for citizens’ involvement in the affairs of Niger Delta as way of entrenching accountability in the system.

He said, “While the probe is a welcome development and is long overdue; the probe on its own will not change anything, except citizens, and residents of the Niger Delta take a stand, demand accountability, and demand citizens’ oversight of the NDDC.

“There should be citizen/community/residents representation on the board of the commission, and there should be an independent citizens’ ombudsman institution with the mandate to receive and investigate community and residents’ complaints and make obligatory recommendations on its findings.

“There should also be an independent community and citizens-led monitoring and evaluation process and framework for the Commission. There is also required an independent audit of the Commission, to be carried out by a team of independent auditors selected through transparent and open bidding process, who will utilise the reports of the various ongoing probes and investigations as its starting point.

“Above all, the abandoned Niger Delta Development Strategy and plan should be urgently reviewed in a participatory manner, and should henceforth form the basis of the development interventions of the NDDC.”