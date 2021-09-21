NDDC report: Who’s to blame for Niger Delta under-development?



For the sake of clarity, it is important to start with an overview of the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), its mandate and operation. The NDDC is a federal government agency established in 2000 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo with the sole mandate of developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region. One of the core mandates of the commission is to train and educate the youths of the region to curb hostilities and militancy, while developing key infrastructure to promote diversification and productivity.

It is also saddled with the following responsibilities; conception, planning and implementation, in accordance with set rules and regulations, of projects and programs for sustainable development of the Niger Delta area in the field of transportation including roads, jetties and waterways, health, employment, industrialization, agriculture and fisheries, housing and urban development, water supply, electricity and telecommunications; assessing and reporting on any project being funded or carried out in the region by oil and gas companies and any other company, including non-governmental organizations, as well as ensuring that funds released for such projects are properly utilized; executing such other works and performing such other functions, which in the option of the commission are required for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region and its people, among others.

However, there have been suspicions on the activities of the NDDC bordering on corruption, mismanagement, contract diversion, embezzlement of project funds and the likes. Although monies were released to the commission up to the tune of N6 trillion; N3.375 trillion through budgetary allocations and N2.420 trillion through statutory allocations, the South-south region, comprising nine states (Cross River, Edo, Delta, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, River, Akwa-Ibom and Ondo) is still highly underdeveloped.

Accusing fingers have been pointed at the federal government, especially the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for collaborating with political actors to undermine the interest of the Niger Delta people. But in truth, we know that that is not the case.

Niger-Deltans have on several occasions decried their situation of being marginalized in the country where they are the largest oil producers. Over the years, the Niger Delta region has been yearning for the repositioning of the NDDC for effective service delivery.

As a result, President Buhari ordered a forensic audit of the commission’s activities from inception to August 2019.

The forensic audit report presented by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and received by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on behalf of the president made some shocking revelations.

Part of the revelation is the 13, 777 projects substantially compromised in the region. These are contracts for projects and programmes awarded to contractors and consultants in all Niger Delta states from 2001 to August 2019, at a total value of N3.274 trillion.

During the period under review, the commission maintained 362 bank accounts as conduit pipe through which funds were used to pay contractors for projects that were later abandoned or never executed.

Repentant militants who embraced amnesty had irregularities in the payment of their N150,000 annual house rent allowance and N65,000 monthly stipends. Those unluckily paid through the bulk account were given a paltry sum while their leaders ‘eat’ the lion share.

It is of interest to note that most of the, mismanagement of funds, corruption in the form of extensive contract frauds, abandonment of projects, non-budgetary and extra-budgetary spending, audit violations, fiscal recklessness and other financial malpractices that characterized the NDDC took place under the past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations.

The audit has given clarity and confirmed the suspicions raised over the years. It is now obvious that the problem of the oil-rich region is in fact not the ruling federal government but past governments and management of NDDC who failed in their mandate to assuage the plights of Niger-Deltans. They were being shortchanged by their own people who did not judiciously nor effectively utilize the available resources for the development of the region.

Of the N6 trillion released in 18 years, how many significant projects can be boasted of; projects executed from start to finish? Your guess is as good as mine.

If at all we are to talk about marginalization, then it should be noted that the indigenes of Niger Delta were being marginalized by the actions of those who mismanaged and misappropriated their funds. Hence, they should rightly channel their grievances and frustrations and demand their right from their leaders and representatives who have been at the helm of leadership of the NDDC since its creation.

Thankfully, President Buhari has zero tolerance for corruption and as a result has ordered an investigation into the N6 trillion expended on projects and sundry investments in the Niger Delta Commission since 2001.

The president said no one indicted for shady deals in the NDDC would be spared, no matter how highly placed, adding that everyone will be made to account for his or her own deed.

He went further to say that the Federal Government will apply the law to remedy the deficiencies outlined in the audit report as appropriate. This will include, but not limited to initiation of criminal investigations, prosecution, recovery of funds not properly utilized for the purposes they were meant, among others.

PMB’s intervention on the happenings in the NDDC is commendable. He has once again displayed the character of a true leader. Recall that the President recently signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), a contentious issue over the years for successive governments into law, to ensure prudence and accountability in the petroleum sector and to give a sense of participation and ownership to the host communities.

Now I believe we know who to blame for the mishappenings in the Niger Delta region. I also hope that the indigenes would be convinced that this administration is not out to jeopardize their interest but rather, it is seeking for the good, betterment and development (infrastructural and human capital) of the region. This is a wake-up call for the people of Niger Delta to rally round the president and support the measures that would be taken to bring to book all those involved in any form of financial malpractices that has led to the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta.

Ijanada writes from Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Related