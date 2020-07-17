NDDC: Reps summon Akpabio over allegations by Nunieh

The House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of contracts scam and other graft acts presented by former acting head of the agency, Joi Nunieh.

To appear alongside Akpabio on Monday is the incumbent management team of the NDDC, led by Prof. Pondei, which had on Thursday staged a walk-out on the committee, citing corruption allegations against the chairman of the committee as reasons for its action.

At the resumed sitting of the committee Friday, immediate past acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Nunieh, testified through a virtual platform to the Committee, which is investigating alleged financial malfeasance and other activities of the Commission, especially over a reported missing N40 billion in the Commission.

Responding to questions from the panel, Nunieh said she only spent about N8 billion of the Commission’s fund throughout her stay, spanning between October 2019 and February 17, 2020, and that on the instruction of Akpabio, some contracts were awarded by the NDDC to unregistered companies, some of which got registered only after obtaining the said contracts.

“In some cases contracts were pre-awarded before the designs were given so you find out that most of the projects were abandoned. There was no on-going forensic audit of the Commission. The issue is that everyone in Nigeria has been deceived that the forensic audit is going on.

“I want to say here that if Nigerians find out that the forensic audit is going on every testimony and allegations that I have made should be canceled and disregarded, there’s no forensic audit going on. There’s no auditing firm in Nigeria that’s of big repute. The nine companies on that list, none of our major auditing companies in Nigeria is on that list. Secondly, can I say that the forensic auditors have been procured, my answer is no,” she said.