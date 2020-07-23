NDDC scam and the drama of a Reps’ probe

Allegations of multimillion naira Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract scams and other financial malfeasance triggered a resolution of the House of Representatives, directing its committee on the NDDC to investigate the allegations and report back its findings. JOSHUA EGBODO writes.

Leadership tussles

Signs that all may not be well within the Commission showed with the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, with his move to sacking the incumbent management, led by the former Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh. All was later to end with the team ousted by Akpabio who immediately put in place another interim management group.

The Reps’ probe

With the new management team in place, the House launched its investigation to unravel the real issues behind the alleged missing funds and underhand contract practices. This led to counter accusations between Akpabio and the immediate past MD, Nunieh.

In the opinion of many Nigerians, it was akin to leaving the real issues as the probe was to commence, with verbal exchanges between the duo saw the public washing of dirty linens. Akpabio who seemingly fired the first shot in the circumstance, accused the former Nunieh of being involved in multiple failed marriages among other issues, culminating in non-qualification to hold the office, and insubordination. Firing back, Nunieh accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her, and that in one of such moves, she had to slap him.

Pondei’s dramatic walkout, arrest warrant

When the probe was fully launched, more drama surfaced. The incumbent acting MD of the Commission, Prof. Kemebradikumo Podei, who appeared before the committee last Thursday staged a walkout while the session lasted, explaining that he and his team were not prepared to make presentations.

He was opposed to the chairman of the committee, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo presided over the hearing, since he was accused of corruption in the affairs of the NDDC. But some members of the panel, including spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, Ben Ibakpa and Shehu Koko insisted that he answer their questions, since he had not prior to his appearance, made such allegations known to committee in documentary evidence.

As the argument lasted, Pondei casually asked for permission to leave, and without waiting for a response of the committee moved out with his team. His action provoked the committee to issue a warrant of arrest against him, though the same was later laid off.

Nunieh’s physical appearance thwarted

While the walkout drama was on in the House of Representatives, reports went viral that the former acting MD who was billed to appear before the NDDC committee the following day (Friday) was ambushed by some heavily armed policemen who stormed her residence that morning with a motive to arrest her. It took the immediate intervention of Governor of Rivers State, Neysom Wike to foil the attempted arrest, and secure her movement to the state government house.

The police later confirmed that she was only needed in its custody to answer certain questions, insisting she has to present herself.

Virtual testimony

The following day, Nunieh made a presentation to the House committee through a virtual platform, putting out more damning allegations against Akpabio. Responding to questions from the panel, the former DG explained that she only expended about eight billion naira of the Commission’s fund throughout her stay, spanning between October 2019 and February 17th, 2020, disclosing that on the instruction of Akpabio, some contracts were awarded by the NDDC to unregistered companies, some of which got registered only after getting the contracts.

“In some cases contracts were pre-awarded before the designs were given so you find out that most of the projects were abandoned”, she stated, adding that there was no ongoing forensic audit of the commission. “The issue is that everyone in Nigeria has been deceived that the forensic audit is going on.

“I want to say here that if Nigerians find out that the forensic audit is going on every testimony and allegations that I have made should be canceled and disregarded, there’s no forensic audit going on. There’s no auditing firm in Nigeria that’s of big repute. The nine companies on that list, none of our major auditing companies in Nigeria is on that list. Secondly can I say that the forensic auditors have been procured, my answer is no”, she stated among other allegations.

Nunieh stated further that “what I met wasn’t exactly what was going on, the Minister, Akpabio insisted that he will supervise the forensic audit, I reminded him and showed him a letter that the President (Muhammadu Buhari) had written, there’s no way we can spend money that’s not in our budget”, explaining further that Akpabio’s later memo to Buhari for special funding was turned down, on grounds that it should be in the (later) budget of the commission.

Akpabio, Pundei summoned again

At the end of last Friday’s session, and after listening to Nunieh, the committee ended with a conclusion that Akpabio and Pundei should unfailingly appear before it on Monday, July 20, 2020.

The slump drama

To pave way for an unhindered proceeding at the resumed investigative hearing of the panel on Monday, chairman of the NDDC committee of the House, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo prior to commencement, announced that he was stepping down from presiding over the hearing.

“We have (the committee members) have not condemned anybody, and anybody who has any allegation against me should report to the relevant security agency. This investigation is not about anybody, it’s about the good of the people of the Niger Delta”, he said in apparent reference to Pondei’s allegation of fraud the week before, adding that he does not enjoy immunity, and so can face trial if the need be.

When Pondei subsequently mounted the hot seat however, it was barely 40 minutes into his grilling that the acting MD began to exhibit some strange signs of discomfort. He fell forward with his head on the desk, then attempted to regain himself but subsequently slumped, setting the entire hall into pandemonium. When subsequently revived, the MD was asked to go and take care of himself.

Running away to fight another day?

Nigerians have since the incident, which video went viral, and still trending on social media, been on different sides of the divide. While some felt the scenario was faked to pave way for escape, others argued that people have died from similar situations, without even the chances to be revived as was in Pondei’s case. Witnesses at the venue of the hearing however described the condition of the hall as vey stuffy, no working Air Conditioners, but only a few standing fans for the comfort of the committee members.

Many who felt the scenario was staged yet felt their perception was confirmed by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila’s later remarks that the MD would not face the panel again. To them, the man may have in line with a popular axiom, acted so he can run away, in order to be alive to fight another day.

Gbajabiamila says Pondei not freed

Explaining the decision however, the Speaker at plenary on Tuesday while responding to a motion on certain privileges of the House being breached by developments from the hearing the day earlier, stated that the embattled MD can still be invited to face the panel.

“What I said was that since he has submitted his written report; he was speaking to the written report, he didn’t have to come back, we already have his written report. However, the committee reserves the right completely, absolutely; now that we know that he is out of hospital from all reports. We thank God for his life, and now that he’s up and about, the committee has the absolute right to re-invite him for further questioning if the committee so choses that it needs him. That is my ruling on that”, the speaker said.

Akpabio and lawmakers as contractors’ allegation

With the dramatic slumping of Pondei resolved, and return of normalcy, another dimension was added to the hearing, when Akpabio accused members of the National Assembly as chief beneficiaries of project contracts of the NDDC, by up to 60 percent. He was perceived to have been technically prevented from making further disclosures on the matter.

Dared to publish names

However, the House at his sitting on Tuesday gave Akpabio, an ultimatum, to within 48 hours, publish names of members of the National Assembly who he alleged got the said contracts. Ruling on a motion on the matter by minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, Gbajabiamila said the Minister, who alleged 60 percent of contracts from the NDDC were given to members of the National Assembly, should publish the benefiting lawmakers, especially members of the 9th Assembly, with their companies used to obtain the contracts.

According to the speaker, his initial reaction was to have a good laugh over the minister’s allegations, but only realised later, that it infringes on the integrity of the House, adding that the Minister owes it a duty to himself, the House Committee on Niger Delta, the people of Niger Delta and Nigerians to publish the names.

Which way now?

With the plethora of dramas that have trailed the NDDC investigation so far, Nigerians appeared confused on what might be the next step. Would the panel muster the courage to continue the probe? Would Akpabio yield to the 48- hour ultimatum, and publish names of lawmakers who have benefited from contracts of the NDDC? What happens if he failed to? These are some questions on the lips of citizens, as the ultimatum expires in due course.