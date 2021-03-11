NDDC: Senator Okon berates Akpabio over comments

March 11, 2021 Uko Etim News 0



The pioneer national publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon, has berated the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over comments credited him.

Akpabio had told South-south to desist from issuing directives to Muhammadu on how to run the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

 Okon said the minister lacked concern for the well-being of people of the Niger Delta region.

Okon stated this in Uyo Thursday, described Akpabio’s statement as mischievous and disappointing.

He warned Akpabio to desist from his “ill-conceived antics” of misinterpreting the clear statements made by the South South which was in the overall of  people of the region.

“I feel disappointed at Godswill Akpabio’s posturing that the of the South South were in no position to issue directives to on how to run the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“This utterance amongst others paints an indelible picture of a Minister whose actions and inactions portray a grim indication of an absence of concern for the well-being of the Niger-Delta region.To put the record straight, no South-South issued directives or an authoritative instruction to 

“The only made demands for the betterment of their respective States and region regarding the effective and efficient of the NDDC wherein the development and prosperity of the region has lost its course. And the ’s demand was properly expressed, it is a justified demand.

“Regrettably, we are in a country where unity, and progress unfortunately hang in disequilibrium, where governments of the federation units are forced to pick up the baton of responsibilities neglected by an unhinged Federal

The South South Forum (SSGF) had during their meeting held in Port Harcourt on Monday alleged that the NDDC was still being run without a substantive board for more than a year.

You searched: ,

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.