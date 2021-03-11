NDDC: Senator Okon berates Akpabio over comments

The pioneer national publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon, has berated the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over comments credited him.

Akpabio had told South-south governors to desist from issuing directives to President Muhammadu Buhari on how to run the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Okon said the minister lacked concern for the well-being of people of the Niger Delta region.

Okon who stated this in Uyo Thursday, described Akpabio’s statement as mischievous and disappointing.

He warned Akpabio to desist from his “ill-conceived antics” of misinterpreting the clear statements made by the South South governors which was in the overall interest of people of the region.

“I feel disappointed at Godswill Akpabio’s posturing that the governors of the South South were in no position to issue directives to president Buhari on how to run the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“This utterance amongst others paints an indelible picture of a Minister whose actions and inactions portray a grim indication of an absence of concern for the well-being of the Niger-Delta region.To put the record straight, no South-South Governor issued directives or an authoritative instruction to president Buhari.

“The only made demands for the betterment of their respective States and region regarding the effective and efficient management of the NDDC wherein the development and prosperity of the region has lost its course. And the governor’s demand was properly expressed, it is a justified demand.

“Regrettably, we are in a country where unity, peace and progress unfortunately hang in disequilibrium, where governments of the federation units are forced to pick up the baton of responsibilities neglected by an unhinged Federal government”

The South South Governors Forum (SSGF) had during their meeting held in Port Harcourt on Monday alleged that the NDDC was still being run without a substantive board for more than a year.