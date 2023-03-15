NDE begins enterprise and financial counseling clinic training in Imo

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced Enterprise and Finance Counseling Clinic training of 25 graduates, school leavers, school drop outs and artisans in imo State.

NDE Director General Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo disclosed this while declaring open the ceremony in Owerri, last weekend.

Represented by the Imo state Coordinator of NDE, Barr. Chisara Winifred Eqwim-Chima, the NDE boss said the concept of NDE- EFCC was borne out of the desire to provide opportunity for business persons facing challenges to obtain solutions through experience sharing and through counseling.

He also expressed his views over the high statistics of unemployment in Nigeria resulting from the emergence of universities which produced more graduates to join the already over bloated labour market.

He regretted that such situation could lead to frustration and various anti-social behaviors such as youth restiveness, prostitution, armed robbery, kidnapping among others.

“Unemployment situation has reached an alarming rate that demands immediate solution,” the NDE boss said.

Fikpo said since the establishment of the agency by an Act of Government in 1987, the agency has remained the foremost federal government agency to implement programmes meant to tackle mass unemployment through various strategies developed over the years.

While urging the participants to take advantage of the opportunity to do their utmost to get to the best out of the training, Fikpo acknowledged the cooperation of the state government in creating the enabling environment for the directorate to operate within its mandate.

Also speaking in her capacity, the Imo state Coordinator of NDE assured the participants that at the end of their training, they would have every cause to rejoice for the knowledge acquired.

In her welcome address, the Head of Department, Small Scale Enterprises Mrs Chikodi T.Ike said the event marked the first batch of the NDE Enterprises and Finance Counseling (NDE-efcc), adding that the second batch would take place soon.

Mrs. Ike who was represented by Carol Eluwa Agr. HOD WEB in the NDE national headquarters Abuja, said that the training was developed as part of the effort of the NDE to equip unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions to enhance their capacity to succeed in their chosen business.

She pointed out that the entire job creation activities of the directorate covered three broad categories which include value-reorientation and skills acquisition and resettlement.

Dike said the NDE had always carried these activities with vigour, dedication and commitment to its mandate of reducing unemployment and poverty within the limit of its resources.

She said: “Empowerment of trained persons is very capital intensive and it therefore difficult for the NDE time resettle every person trained through various programms. That is why the Directorate took the initiative to enter into collaboration with some credit granting Institutions in order to expand the scope of it’s resettlement to accommodate more skilled unemployed persons”.

