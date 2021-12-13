NDE commences training of 30 women in art of making wigs

The National Directorate of Employment ( NDE) in Nasarawa state has commenced the training of 30 women in the art of making wigs, turbans ( head gear) and decorative paints to make them self reliant.

The state NDE coordinator, Mr. Chris Bamsida, stated this Monday, at the conduct of five- day Women Employment Branch (WEB) skills training for 30 women in Nasarawa state.

Bamsida said the scheme is a gender sensitive programme exclusively for women. He added that it is designed to generate income, create wealth, reduce poverty/ gender inequality and create self employment for the beneficiaries.

He said the sum of N25,000 as soft loan will be given to each participant after the conclusion of the training. These skill areas are the latest styles, fashions and designs among both rural and urban women as well as in homes, making it highly profitable.

He urged the participants to be committed and disciplined with high level of cooperation to enhance success of the event.

The NDE coordinator appealed to individuals, government at all levels , NGOs, both local and international to support WEB trainees to ensure a healthy society.

Responding, Aishatu Muhammadu, a beneficiary, appreciated NDE for the gesture and called for its sustenance.