NDE commences training of 540 participants in Nasarawa

National Directorate of Employment ( NDE), in Nasarawa state, has commenced Advanced Business Training (ABT) of 540 participants of Extended Special Public Work ( ESPW- 774, 000) jobs in order to enable them become self reliant and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

State coordinator of the agency, Mr. Chris Bamsida, stated this Wednesday during a two -day Advanced Business Training (ABT) for the participants in Lafia, Akwanga and Keffi respectively.

He said the training was to impact the participants with advanced entrepreneurial skills for the overall development of the country.

“The event is aimed at impacting advanced entrepreneurial skills in you to enable you understand modern challenges of entrepreneurship and manage your business effectively.

“In this view, 180 participants are selected from each of the three senatorial districts of the state, and 540 beneficiaries are expected to be trained in the state,” he said.

Bamsida said during the training, participants will be sensitised on motivation for entrepreneurship, marketing strategies, how to generate business ideas, write feasibility study to obtain fund from financial agencies among others.

He appreciated the state government for creating an enabling environment for NDE to achieve its goals in the state.

He called on the state government, individuals and NGOs to support the beneficiaries in order to reduce unemployment and poverty in the state.

Responding, a beneficiary, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr. Ewuga Anzari, appreciated the agency for the training and promised to be good ambassador of the scheme.