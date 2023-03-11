NDE disburses N1.4m loans to 74 micro-enterprise scheme beneficiaries in Enugu

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed N1, 480, 000 as loans to 74 beneficiaries of the 2022/2023 micro-enterprise enhancement scheme (MEES) in Enugu state.

The NDE director-general, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the Enugu state coordinator, Mrs. Ifeoma Ezepue, while disbursing the money on Friday in Enugu, said the beneficiaries were drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state.

Fikpo also said this is one of the adopted strategies by NDE for curbing unemployment in society and to promote small scale businesses “which play major roles in developing countries economic growth and national development.”

“Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme (MEES) was essentially designed to improve the capacity of existing small businesses and generate more wealth to the beneficiaries through profits,” he said.

The state coordinator, Ezepue, in her remarks, said the beneficiaries that were operators of existing micro-enterprises were granted the opportunity to expand their business activities in order to make more profits.

Ezepue, on behalf of the DG, urged the 74 beneficiaries to make proper use of the money (N20, 000) given to them as good ambassadors of the Directorate.

Miss Ugwuanyi Gift, one of the beneficiaries, in appreciation, thanked the federal government and NDE on behalf of others for extending” a hand of favour” to them “in this time of economic travails.”

