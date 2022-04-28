NDE disburses N8.06m to 235 youths in Yobe

The National Directorates of Employment (NDE) has Monday disbursed a loan of N8.06m to 235 unemployed youths across yobe state under Micro Enterprises Enhancement scheme (MEES) and Start your Own business (SYOB) scheme.

Director-General NDE Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, who was represented by the Yobe state coordinator Mr, John Tumba Kwaji, said in yobe, 228 youths benefited from the loan package of N20,000 each while seven beneficiaries under the SYOB benefited from the loan of N500,000 each.

He revealed that the various bank accounts of all the beneficiaries had been credited to enable them to set up their micro-businesses.

He noted that NDE believes that N20,000 bring a turnaround if seriously utilized in the establishment of micro ventures.

“The Micro-Enterprise Enhancement Scheme which is an integral part of Small Scale Enterprises of NDE has been anchoring this scheme over the years and a greater number of unemployed had been empowered and created a wealth of no small measure.

“It is expected that this loan is paid back to enable others in the waiting to benefit,” Fikpo said

He further noted that the NDE is still vigorously pursuing its onerous task of creating and generating jobs for unemployed Nigerians.

The DG called on the beneficiaries to utilize the money given to them for the purposed intended in order to be self-reliance in the society.

