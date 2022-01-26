NDE empowers 108 Enugu youth with N10.8m, trains 50 on agric extension services

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed N10.8m loan to 108 beneficiaries of agricultural value chain ventures at the rate of N100,000 per beneficiary in Enugu state.

In addition, 50 other unemployed youth are undergoing one week training in Agricultural Extension Training Services (AET) under the aegis of the Rural Empowerment Department, REP, of the Directorate.

The one week Agricultural Extension Training (AET) is targeted at transforming them into agric extension agents in various localities in Enugu state.

Speaking during the opening/flag off ceremony of the disbursement, the Director General, NDE Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the Enugu state coordinator, Mr Donatus Uchegbu Azubuike, informed the beneficiaries that the 108 beneficiaries were carefully selected based on their performance during the agricultural value chain training and were being assisted to start agribusiness ventures of their choice to create wealth and food security as well as employ others.

Azubuike stated that the DG was passionate to see that many unemployed Nigerians are given the required life skills training and empowerment for them to be productive in life.

“This became imperative due to the prevailing need to curb the security challenges in Nigeria today,” he said.

The state coordinator further enjoined the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the loans and apply them strictly for the purpose they were disbursed for.

He stated that they should adopt the principle of thinking big but starting small so that teething economic challenges could be easily handled.

