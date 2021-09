A new state coordinator for the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has assumed office in Enugu.

The new coordinator, according to the Deputy Director Publicity, Mr. Gerald Ndubisi, is Mr. Donatus Azubuike Uchegbu.

Uchegbu replaced the former coordinator, Dr. Chika Onah.

The new coordinator before his appointment was Deputy Director Planning, Research and Statistics of NDE, Abuja.

Uchegbu, who officially assumed office on August 24, 2021 is married with children.