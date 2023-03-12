NDE organises awareness for 32 master trainers in Enugu 



The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun a Training of Trainers (TOT) capacity- building forum for 32 trainers and general training on workshop management for 75 graduated trainees of the CBTS in Enugu as part of its pivotal programme under the Vocational Skills Development Department.



Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the three-day event weekend in Enugu, the director general of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the state coordinator NDE Enugu, Mrs Ifeoma Ezepue, said the initiative was to impact more knowledge to the participants that would improve their capacity as better trainers who will in turn handle their trainees perfectly in various chosen trades.



Ezepue stated that the trainers who were drawn from various trades such as hair dressing, tailoring, carpentry, aluminum fabrication, Electrical installation amongst others are expected to transmit more updated knowledge gained from the workshop to their trainees.



She said the training was paramount to improve the qualities of trainees through updated trends acquired from the workshop, adding that graduated trainees of the CBTS are also being trained on how to manage their own workshops.



The director of VSD, Mallam Isah Abdul, represented by Agnes Ogbaga, urged participants to take the workshop serious in order to improve their skills and be more relevant in their various vocations as trainers or trainees.



Ogbaga described the workshop as most imperative for the trainers who are stakeholders in NDE and saddled with the responsibilities of impacting knowledge to the trainees on regular basis.

