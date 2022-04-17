NDE provides agric loans to farmers in Plateau

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has commenced the training of its agricultural loan beneficiaries in Plateau state.

The state coordinator of the Directorate, Malam Ibrahim Hardo Abdulazeez, urged the beneficiaries to be mindful of the fact that the loans are not grant, hence, the need for the funds to be judiciously utilised.

“This loan is provided under the NDE’s Rural Promotion (REP), for: Sustainable Agricultural Development Empowerment (SADES), Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (AES), Graduate Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (GAES), and Community Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (CBAES),” he said.

According to Hardo, the scheme is being implemented across the 36 states and FCT in the country.

“…Be focused and business minded to be good financial agric business men and women. The loan given to you is not a grant, I encourage you to accept the modern Agricultural enterprise practices which will increase your income and create mass employment,” he said.

Malam Hardo, further tasked them to, “make judicious use of the loan.”