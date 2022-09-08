NDE redesigns template on loan by debt defaulters 

The Director General National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, Thursday, said the agency has redesigned a template to prevent trend of non-investment of loan by the trainees of the directorate.

He said the decision to redesign the template came after analysing the successful implementation of Sustainable Agriculture Development Training Scheme (SADTS), across the states and subsequent empowerment of graduated trainees with Rural Employment Programme (REP) loan portfolios and discovery that some of the beneficiaries of the loan did not invest the loan profitably, hence defaulting in the repayment.

Represented by NDE Plateau state coordinator, Ibrahim H. Abdulazeez, he stated this while declaring open a week Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (POST SADTS), held in Jos.

“In order to remedy this poor loan repayment, the scheme designed Post SADTS, thus enhancing the beneficiary’s capacity with the knowledge of modern agricultural policies, incentives and linkages to other sources of funding for their respective enterprise,” he said.

The state coordinator, while calling on the beneficiaries to see themselves among the lucky ones to attain the POST SADTS training, also urged them to be serious to ensure that they utilise the opportunity learnt from the training.

