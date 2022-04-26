NDE trains 100 Enugu youth, women 

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Enugu state office, has commenced the training of 100 unemployed youth and women under the Small Scale Enterprises (SSE), Department’s Start Your Own Business (SYOB), scheme.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the one-week training programme Tuesday, the director General, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the Enugu state coordinator, Mr. Donatus Uchegbu Azubuike, informed the participants that the directorate was in the business of training unemployed youth and women to be prosperous entrepreneurs through training – vocational, business, agricultural and public works.

Fikpo told the trainees that they were selected among the teeming unemployed persons that wanted to benefit from the entrepreneurship training and for this reason, should avail themselves and make use of the window provided to access the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) funds available for business start-ups.

The DG enjoined the participants to pay much attention on the rudiments of starting a business, especially in carrying out market surveys to know your competitors and write a bankable feasibility studies report.

