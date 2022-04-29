NDE trains 100 existing, prospective entrepreneurs in Plateau

The Plateau state office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Thursday began the training of 100 prospective entrepreneurs in the state.

The NDE State Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Hardo Abdulazeez, at the opening of the training in conjunction with Nazeermusa Nigeria Limited, said the directorate is desirous of implementing government policies to eradicate poverty.

He said the training is under the NDE Small Scale Entrepreneurs (SSE) for existing and prospective entrepreneurship development.

“Government is making efforts to ensure that poverty reduction is given top priority in the country, and that is why the NDE is continuously training and equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with requisite skills to start and grow their own business that will make them self-reliant, financially buoyant and also create job for others,” he said.

Malam Abdulazeez said the training would bring about attitudinal change towards white collar jobs that are not readily available, adding that it would further create wealth through its multiplier effects.

He said the directorate is training 3,700 citizens nationwide, while urging the trainees to be serious towards achieving its desired aims and objectives.

