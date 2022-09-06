NDE trains 100 unemployed youths on small stock production, post-SADT scheme in Yobe

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Monday flagged-off five-day training workshop for 50 unemployed youths on small stock (Goat) production in Yobe state.

Its also commenced week-long training for another 50 youths on Post Sustainable Agricultural Development (POST-SADTS),a scheme under Rural Employment Promotion (REP) department.

In his keynote address, the director general NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said, the programme was geared towards achieving improved livelihood for the unemployed youth, reducing rural and urban migration, providing raw materials for leather manufacturing industries as well as reducing poverty.

Represented by the Yobe state NDE coordinator, John Tumba Kwaji, Fikpo stated that the scheme designed considering the immense potential inherent in Goat production business.

He said, “Engaging the unemployed in Goat production business can play an important role in socio economic and environmental life of the farming Communities in terms of income generation and food supply for the local population and the country as a whole”.

Earlier in his address, the head of department REP, Headquarters Abuja, Mr Edem O.Duke represented by Mrs Hauwa Bassi said, the small stock (Goat) production has the potential of positively affecting the living standards of farming communities.

Mr. Duke revealed that it is an opportunity for the participants to make good use of the offer given to them.

