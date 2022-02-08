NDE trains 1000 youths, women in Daura

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has empowered one thousand unemployed Nigerians comprising youths and women in Daura, Katsina state



The directorate in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja,;explained that the beneficiaries who were trained in different job driven skills were given their empowerment packs.

The statement signed by NDE Deputy Director Press/ Public Relations, Mr Edmund Onwuliri, said the event which held at the palace of Emir of Daura was chaired by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.



Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Labour and Employment who is also the supervising minister of the NDE and Chairman of its board, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would do everything possible to arrest the unemployment situation in the country.

He also reiterated his confidence in NDE’s ability to proliferate the country with job creation-driven skills and enjoined beneficiaries of government loans in the country to make good use of the opportunities and bail themselves out of unemployment.



On his part, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, who graced the occasion as the chief guest of honour, praised the Director-General of the NDE for religiously aligning the programmes of the Directorate with the policies of the Buhari administration determined to stamp- out unemployment especially among youths and women groups.

According to the transport minister, the disbursed equipment would go a long way in job creation and poverty alleviation.

He also stated that the transportation sector in Nigeria today had created over two million jobs in 2021 alone.



Earlier, Director-General NDE Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo had said the empowerment exercise was part of the desperate efforts and plans of the federal government to rescue Nigerians from the claws of the unemployment monster plaguing the nation.



He further said the empowerment programme would be executed nationwide.



The DG further appealed to unemployed Nigerians across the federation to avail themselves of the rare job opportunities being presented by the NDE.



The empowerment tools comprised sewing machines, computers, knitting machines and catering equipment.



In another development, the directorate also re-launched its skill acquisition programmes and schemes in Katsina state, in a bid to ensure more unemployed Nigerians in the state were accommodated in the ongoing job creation empowerment programme.