NDE trains 130 Jigawa women on organic products 

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the five day training of women on various trades and skills in Jigawa state under the small scale enterprises of the directorate.

Declaring the training open, the state coordinator of the directorate, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Jamo, said the training was under the employment generation programme aimed at minimising the high level of unemployment among the youth in the country.

He stated that the trainees were selected from across the 27 local government of Jigawa state and all of them were women because womenfolk have been left far behind in many aspects of human endeavour.

He said participants were taught organic products such as pomade making, dye, tie and event management.

The coordinator said 30 of the trainees were selected to collect the sum of N20, 000.00 support as a capital for start up businesses after completion of the training.

Jamo urged participants to make best use of the opportunity given to them

