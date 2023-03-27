NDE trains 20 Nasarawa women on shoe, bag making

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Nasarawa state has commenced a five-day Women Employment Branch (WEB) empowerment training for 20 selected women in bag and shoe making in the state.

The state NDE Coordinator, Mr. Chris Bamsida, stated this during the five-day WEB empowerment training orientation ceremony for the 20 selected women in bag and shoe making in Lafia on Monday.

He said that the scheme is emergent and trending trade among women across the federation, noting: “The scheme is designed to train beneficiaries in emergent and trending skills in the art of shoe and bag making, and reduce their dependency on other people thereby reducing poverty, income generation and redistribution among the people. Improve the living standard of the beneficiaries and families.”

Bamsida said professionals are engaged to impact the best knowledge to the beneficiaries during the exercise even as he urged the beneficiaries to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the training by exhibiting high level of commitment and discipline to ensure that the goals of the training are achieved.

The state coordinator also disclosed that the directorate in collaboration with NDLEA would sensitize the beneficiaries on the effects and dangers of drug abuse during the training.

He called on the state government, individuals, NGOs, both local and International, to key in and collaborate with the Directorate to eliminate the monster called unemployment and poverty in the State.

Bamsida thanked Governor Abdullahi Sule for creating an enabling environment for the Directorate to achieve its objectives in the state.

“I most sincerely thank and appreciate the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo for considering Nasarawa state in programme implementation,” he added.

Responding, Maryam Yahaya, a beneficiary, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked NDE for the gesture and promised to take the training with the seriousness its deserves.

