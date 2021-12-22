NDE trains 25 Enugu youth on solar energy, disburses N5m loan to 50 women

Twenty five unemployed youths in Enugu state are currently undergoing a one week training (20th – 24th December, 2021) on solar energy skills, being facilitated by the Abuja Graduate School.

Similarly, 50 women who benefited from a two (2) week training under Women Empowerment Collaboration Scheme (WECS) training of the NDE, were given N5,000,000 loan at the rate of N100,000 per beneficiary to enable them start the skills acquired.

The women were trained in three (3) skills namely: Food Processing, Interior Decorations and Event Management and Make-Over and Gele.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Tuesday, the NDE Enugu state coordinator, Chief Donatus Uchegbu Azubuike, who represented the Director General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, informed the participants that the NDE was so passionate to get unemployed Nigerians to have sustainable means of livelihood and income through participation in life skill trainings as presented by the solar energy training.

He reminded the participants that the same training was being replicated in all the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja.

Azubuike said the training offered them an uncommon opportunity they could not have afforded on their own, which was being delivered by a corporate organisation, Abuja Graduate School as part of Mr President’s agenda to lift 100 million people out of poverty by year 2030.

He reiterated that solar energy is the business of the 21st century, which would in no distant time replace the hydro-power generation as a better alternative source of power in Nigeria.

Addressing the women, who benefited from N5 million loan, the state coordinator informed the beneficiaries that the event was a landmark in the history of the Directorate, pointing out that this was the first time the NDE achieved 100 percent resettlement of those trained vis-a-vis those resettled or assisted with loans, saying the beneficiaries should consider themselves as very lucky and special breed to the NDE family.