NDE trains 30 Enugu youth on environmental beautification

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has commenced a 30-day training for 30 participants in Environmental Beautification Training Scheme, EBTS in Enugu, Enugu state.

The directorate also flagged off a one week intensive training for 49 participants for Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, POST-SADTS as well as for Small Stock Goat Production Training Scheme (SSGPTS).

The trainees participating in EBTS would be trained on Horticulture, Interlocking and POP, while those for the Goat Training and Sustainable Agriculture would be trained on how to rear goat and other agricultural schemes.

Flagging off the training schemes Wednesday in Enugu, the director general, NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said NDE was committed to “impacting skills, domestic, technical and agricultural that could change lives of the people positively.”

Fikpo, represented by Enugu state coordinator of NDE, Mrs. Ifeoma Ezepue, urged the participants to take their training serious in order to avail themselves of the opportunity the schemes are offering to them.

