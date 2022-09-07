NDE trains 30 on environmental beautification in Kogi 









The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has embarked on training of 30 unemployed youth for environmental beautification in Kogi state.





The Directorate also said 50 people would benefit from the first phase of the Graduate Attachment Scheme under the Special Public Works Department of the Directorate.





The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who was represented by the Kogi state coordinator, Abubakar Zakari while speaking during the flag off on Wednesday, said the participants on environmental beatification scheme will be trained on moulding, laying of interlock blocks, tiles, Plaster of Paris (POP) and raising of nurseries/flowers for a period of three months.





The NDE DG said other beneficiaries of the graduate attachment scheme are to undergo a three-month internship with corporate government, private and non-governmental organisations.





Fikpo said the objective of the scheme is to close skills gap; improve employability of the youths and build a competent workforce with a view creating competitive edge to talents for their retention in organisation where they served.





He said that the programme is aimed at enabling beneficiaries become self-employed and contribute their quote to the growth of the nation’s economy.





Earlier, the Head of Special Public Works Department, Mr. Toyin Ajibade, charged participants to uphold the saying that there is dignity in labour and urged them to take their training very serious, describing the training as a rare privilege to the beneficiaries.





A physically challenged graduate, Mrs Ohize Rofiat, while responding on behalf of other participants applauded the federal government for the opportunity given them.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

