NDE trains 400 artisans in 8 states 

About 400 Nigerians in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will benefit from a National Directorate of Employment (NDE) job creation programme in the construction sector, known as Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES).

The states according to a statement by NDE’s Deputy Director Press/Public Relations Edmund Onwuliri and made available to journalists in Abuja, are; Kogi, Rivers, Edo, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Jigawa.

“Following the successful roll out in January of the Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES) in thirteen states of the Federation, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has extended the new employment scheme to seven more states and the Federal capital Territory Abuja.

It said: “Precisely on January 10, 2022, the NDE had commenced the new scheme designed to provide employment opportunities within the construction sector with the following specific objectives:

“To engender more reliable and dependable source of workforce within the construction sector. To provide an avenue for improving and upgrading the skills of Artisans. To organize Artisans for regular and sustainable work. To inculcate the spirit of professionalism and Engender more trust by potential clients.”

Edmund further explained that “the employment scheme is targeted at graduates of the following NDE training and employment schemes such as Environmental Beautification Scheme (EBS), Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS), Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) and other artisans.

“Apart from the provision of professional skills that are relevant to the construction industry, the new scheme will ensure a collaboration between the NDE, domestic and multi-national construction concerns as well as professional and regulatory bodies that will provide standardization, certification and due regulation.

“It is expected that a total of Four Hundred artisans will be engaged in the afore mentioned states bringing the total number of artisans so far recruited into scheme in the Twenty One participating states to One Thousand and Fifty.”