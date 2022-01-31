NDE trains 50 Anambra artisans on vocational skills





The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Monday, kicked off training of 50 unemployed youth in different entrepreneurial ventures in Anambra state.

Speaking at flagg-off of the 3-day training held at Njikoka local government secretariat, Abagana, the state coordinator of NDE, Mrs. Chika Ufele, said participants would be trained in Computer Appreciation, Electrical Installation, Satellite Dish Installation, Catering and Bead Stringing/Gele.

Ufele said the programme which was organised under ‘School on Wheel (SOW), of the Vocational Skills Development Department was designed to extend skills acquisition training activities to unemployed persons in the rural areas.

Speaking in an interview, two of the beneficiaries, Mr. Uche Egolu and Paul Ogoakpu, hailed NDE for the training, assuring that they will replicate it to others.



Earlier, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by Mrs. Modesta Ezepue , stated that the implementation of NDE schemes in the past has recorded huge success as regards to setting targets and goals.