NDE trains 50 Plateau graduates on entrepreneurial skills

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Thursday commenced training of 50 unemployed graduates in various business ideas in Plateau state.

Flagging-off of the training, the Plateau state coordinator of NDE, Mallam Ibrahim Ardo Abdulazeez, said the essence of the training was to equip the graduates with the requisite business skills to become self-reliant.

“One of the objectives of this program is to enlighten the participants on the realities in the Nigerian labour market and encourage them to be self-reliant because there is no collar job for everyone.

“We believe that this is one way to help the teaming graduates who are still in the labour market get something doing.

“The directorate was committed to its mandate of combating the scorch of poverty among citizens through the implementation of job creation programmes. I, therefore, call on all the participants to take this as an opportunity and be punctual throughout their stay,” he said.

The representative of the director of Small Scale Enterprises Department, Abuja, Mrs. Maureen Obianju, encouraged the participants to take the training seriously as this may be the only opportunity they might have to participate in such training.