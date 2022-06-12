NDE trains 750 youth, preaches commitment 

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) weekend urged participants under the Basic National Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) and the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) to be committed so as to improve their living standard.

Director General of the NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who made the appeal in Asaba, Delta state, during an orientation programme for 750 participants in the B-NOAS and A-NOAS scheme warmed them against truancy.

NDE boss who was represented by the state coordinator of the NDE, Mr Onyeogo Sylvanus, urged the participants to be committed, loyal and dedicated at their various centers of training during the three-month programme, while warning them against truancy.

He stated that the objective of B-NOAS and A-NOAS was to impact vocational skills on unemployed youth to create a pool of artisans that will readily address the needs of the society and create employment opportunities.

He stated the significance of some emerging trades for globalising the world for economic competitiveness.

Her said, “to impact relevant marketable skills aimed at addressing skills mismatch, curb social crimes and youth restiveness and to improve the living standard of the people.”

Fikpo said the 750 participants would be trained under A-NOAS while 500 are under B-NOAS.

He listed eleven skills under both schemes as fashion design, catering, event management, CCT/electrical, satellite dish installation, hair dressing, make-over, computer appreciation, basic printing, welding and vulcanizing.

