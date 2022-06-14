NDE trains 750 youth under B-NOAS, preaches commitment 

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has charged participants under the Basic National Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) and the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) to be committed and improve their living standard.

Director General of the NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who stated this in Asaba, Delta state, during an orientation programme for 750 participants in the B-NOAS and A-NOAS scheme warned them against truancy.

The NDE boss who was represented by the state cdoordinator of the NDE, Mr Onyeogo Sylvanus, urged the participants to be committed, loyal and dedicated at their various centres of training during the three-month programme, while warning them against truancy.

He stated that the objective of B-NOAS and A-NOAS was to “impact vocational skills in unemployed youth to create a pool of artisans that will readily address the needs of the society and create employment opportunities.

He emphasised the significance of some emerging trades for globalising the world for economic competitiveness.

He said, “It is to impact relevant marketable skills aimed at addressing skills mis-match, curb social crimes and youth restiveness and improve the living standard of the people.”

He listed eleven skills under both schemes as fashion design, catering, event management, CCT/electrical, satellite dish installation, hair dressing, make-over, computer appreciation, basic printing, welding and vulcanising.

The head of Planning, Research and Statistics of NDE in the state, Mrs. Edith Omokhu who read the state coordinator’s speech, encouraged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity in order to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

She said, “Skills acquisition, be it urban or rural, such as we have gathered to witness today, remains a strong backbone of any growing economy.”

