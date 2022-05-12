NDE trains 80 Enugu women on tie/dye, bead making, perfumery 

The Women Employment Branch (WEB) of the Small Scale Enterprises Department of the National Directorate of Employment, Enugu state, has commenced a one-week training of 80 women on how to acquire skills on tie and dye of cloths.

The lucky beneficiaries will also be trained on natural organic products making such as stone/bead work and perfumery.

Fifty of the beneficiaries will be trained on tie and dye while 30 others are for bead work and perfume making.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the official flag off of the training, Wednesday, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, urged them to take their training seriously, notwithstanding their level of education because skills acquisition would make it blend and give them the opportunity of becoming their own boss.

Fikpo, represented by the acting state coordinator, Dr. Chika Onah, reminded the participants that the era of paid job is over these days, pointing out that acquiring skills would catapult them high and enable them to set up their own businesses.

“The era of paid employment is gone as it is not easy to come by, with skills, you can set up your own businesses and in no distant future start to contribute economically to your family and society at large,” he said.

The DG charged the beneficiaries to see the need to humble themselves and take what their trainers will give them with every amount of seriousness to achieve the purpose of the training scheme.

