NDE trains 99 Nasarawa youth, women on small stock production 

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Nasarawa state has commenced the training of 99 youth and women in small stock production and Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (POST-SADTS).

The NDE state coordinator, Mr. Chris Bamsida, stated this during the orientation ceremony for the 99 participants in Lafia on Tuesday.

Bamsida said 49 participants were selected for small stock production training and 50 were selected for POST-SADTS.

He said the schemes are aimed at engaging unemployed youth and women interested in agribusiness in Nasarawa state.

“It is to introduce them to the inherent great potentials in goat production business and its value chain.

“It is also to empower the beneficiaries on how to establish, grow and expand agri- enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis thereby increasing their income.

“It will improve the livelihood of the youth and women, create employment, reduce rural – urban migration and provide raw materials for leather manufacturing industries,” he said.

Bamsida urged the participants to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the trainings and exhibit the spirit of punctuality.

He called on the state government, political class, individuals and NGOs for greater synergy with NDE to tackle unemployment in the state.

